Religion

Today's Bible verse

 5 days ago

“For everyone who does evil hates the Light, and does not come to the Light, so that his deeds will not be exposed. But the one who practices the truth comes to the Light, so that his deeds will be revealed as having been performed in God.”. John 3:20-21.

75 Bible Verses About Forgiveness To Comfort Your Heart

Mistakes happen accidentally, and sometimes, we hurt the other person unintentionally. It feels embarrassing and sad when someone hurts your feelings. Practicing forgiveness and overlooking people’s mistakes is the best way to overcome feelings of negativity and revenge. Forgiveness improves not only our mental wellbeing but also has a positive impact on our physical health too. The Lord has shared several thoughts about positivity through Bible verses about forgiveness. We should always live life by following the teachings of God and make the world a happy place to live. In this post, we share the best Bible verses about forgiveness to fill your mind with positivity.
Chapter and Verse: Without love

“What if I had faith that moved mountains? I would be nothing unless I loved others.” (1 Cor 13:2b CEV) Love is the most excellent way, Paul tells us, in a poem meant not for the ears of newlyweds, but as a challenge to the church. Love is more excellent than masterful communication, understanding secrets, gaining knowledge, having faith that moves mountains, generosity, or dying as a martyr. In his letter to the Galatians, Paul notes that it doesn’t matter whether or not they are circumcised (traditionally the marker of faithfulness to the covenant with God). Instead, “all that matters is your faith that makes you love others.” (CEV) Or, translated a little differently: What makes a difference is faith energized by love. (The VOICE)
The Dishonesties of Cherry-Picking Bible Verses

A devout evangelical Christian friend of mine recently texted to explain why he was not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. “Jesus went around healing lepers and touched them without fear of getting leprosy,” he said. This story that St. Luke tells in his gospel (17:11-19) is not the only Bible verse...
Letter's author doesn't really know Bible

In my article (“MY WORD: A differing view of life after death,” Aug. 13) that Michael Tymn responded to (“Robertson misses some religions,” letters, Aug. 23), I asked this question: “In Matthew 25:46 how is the word ‘everlasting’ limited in time, but the word ‘eternal’ is not limited in time?” I’m not surprised at all that Tymn did not answer this. He touches everything except for my original question.
15 Bible Verses Describing Who I am to God

The foundation of a Christian’s security is their identity in Christ. No matter what hardships they go through, they can overcome knowing that God’s favor is upon them. How about you? Are you secure in your faith and identity? Or do you need the reassurance of how God values you?
Letter: Doesn't make it right

I must take issue with the letter writer’s rebuttal (Sept. 28) to my column about abortion (Sept. 19). If you are going to dispute someone, at least use the right words. He quotes me as saying “that droves of couples are waiting to adopt.” In the third paragraph, he uses the word droves again. My actual word was many — quite a difference from droves.
Letter: Judgment is coming

In his objection to another writer’s comments regarding abortion, the writer of Reserve judgment (Sept. 28) responds by listing the ills (real and imagined) of modern society as an excuse for taking the life of the unborn. He uses a biblical illustration from the life of King David to show a “moral dilemma.”
Is COVID-19 Vaccine The Bible’s ‘Mark Of The Beast’? Pastors Say ‘No’

Church figures and experts have rejected the idea that the COVID-19 vaccine is the "mark of the beast" as many Americans continue to resist vaccination. Harvest Christian Fellowship pastor Greg Laurie told USA Today via email that COVID-19 vaccines are not the "mark of the beast," despite a number of Christians believing that they are and that the world is in what the Bible calls "the last days."
Bible verse - Romans Rom.8:16-18; quote by Charles Spurgeon

The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together. For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.
Bible verse - Romans Rom.8:19-21; quote by George Crabbe

Romans 8:19-21 With eye upraised his master’s looks to scan, The joy, the solace, and the aid of man; The rich man’s guardian, and the poor man’s friend, The only creature faithful to the end. George Crabbe (1754-1832) was an English poet, surgeon and clergyman. He is best known for...
Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.4:5-6; quote by Tara Brach

And the Lord will create upon every dwelling place of mount Zion, and upon her assemblies, a cloud and smoke by day, and the shining of a flaming fire by night: for upon all the glory shall be a defence. And there shall be a tabernacle for a shadow in the daytime from the heat, and for a place of refuge, and for a covert from storm and from rain.
