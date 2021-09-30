Today's Bible verse

“What if I had faith that moved mountains? I would be nothing unless I loved others.” (1 Cor 13:2b CEV) Love is the most excellent way, Paul tells us, in a poem meant not for the ears of newlyweds, but as a challenge to the church. Love is more excellent than masterful communication, understanding secrets, gaining knowledge, having faith that moves mountains, generosity, or dying as a martyr. In his letter to the Galatians, Paul notes that it doesn’t matter whether or not they are circumcised (traditionally the marker of faithfulness to the covenant with God). Instead, “all that matters is your faith that makes you love others.” (CEV) Or, translated a little differently: What makes a difference is faith energized by love. (The VOICE)

