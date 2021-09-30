What's in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill?

Washington – House Democrats have taken President Biden's first-term domestic policy priorities and dropped them into one big 2,465-page bill that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. Because the $3.5 trillion bill is opposed by Republicans, Democrats are trying to enact it through a...
Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
House Democrats say they want to expand the Child Tax Credit program as part of their massive spending plan. What many Americans may not realize is that their proposal would also redefine what it means to be someone's child.
President Joe Biden met with a large group of liberal House Democrats on Monday to perform what could be an impossible task: convincing them to lower the cost of a long-sought social welfare spending package meant to create a broad array of new government programs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday told Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit on their own, hoping to keep the U.S. government from coming dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help. Biden’s […]
President Biden is dismissing Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s encounter with progressive activists — who berated her and chased her into a bathroom — as “part of the process” amid the debate to pass his multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package. Biden’s response came after he was asked Monday whether the activists crossed a...
As a debt ceiling standoff heats up on Capitol Hill, some Democrats are floating out-there alternatives such as a $1 trillion coin to avert a fiscal crisis and are planning how Congress can avoid another debt limit fight in the future.
With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
After insisting he can’t support more than $1.5 trillion in new social spending, Sen. Joe Manchin asked his Democratic colleagues, “How much is enough?” But he should ask himself the same question. Even if “paid for,” $1.5 trillion is still too much, after the $1.9 trillion in “COVID relief” spending...
President Biden and his team have tripled down on the claim that his Build Back Better agenda "costs zero dollars" despite loud condemnations from the Washington Post fact-checker, budget analysts and at least one columnist who supports the infrastructure bills associated with the agenda. "My Build Back Better Agenda costs...
Many liberals don’t trust moderates. Key moderates no longer trust congressional leaders or the White House. And few in the House trust the Senate. As Democrats embark this week on their latest effort to save President Biden’s agenda, they are dealing with more than policy differences among their razor-thin majority.
After weeks of grandstanding and digging their heels in, progressives in Washington have started hinting that they might be willing to give a little ground to avoid Joe Biden’s domestic agenda grinding to a complete halt. His ambitious $3.5 trillion social programme, packed with progressive goodies from health care to...
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday the federal government could breach its $28.4 trillion debt limit in a historic default unless Republicans join Democrats in voting to raise it in the two next weeks. Senate Republicans, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have twice in...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. President Joe Biden is facing opposition within his own party and from Republicans against his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” Reconciliation Bill. On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders made a claim that only two U.S. Senators are interfering with that bill’s passage. “2 senators cannot be allowed...
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise told "Sunday Morning Futures" that Democrats are "tying the infrastructure package hostage" to the reconciliation bill and argued that linking the two "would devastate America's economy." On Saturday President Biden told reporters that "everybody is frustrated" after two massive pieces of legislation stalled in Congress,...
Washington — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, said Sunday that moderate Democratic senators are "not really coming to the table" to negotiate the details of a sweeping $3.5 trillion social spending package that is a cornerstone of President Biden's economic agenda but has been at the center of infighting among Democrats.
