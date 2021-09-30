CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

What's in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill?

By Melissa Quinn, Kathryn Watson
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington – House Democrats have taken President Biden's first-term domestic policy priorities and dropped them into one big 2,465-page bill that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. Because the $3.5 trillion bill is opposed by Republicans, Democrats are trying to enact it through a...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 60

Ryan Dunevant
4d ago

the democrats did the same thing to Republicans a few years ago... Hopefully it doesn't pass with the tax per mile driven or the notifying the IRS for $600 deposits or withdraws. The middle class doesn't want the extra taxes that Biden swore he wouldn't do...

Reply(1)
28
Redbone882
4d ago

man i thought that we had rights on what we could do with our body's but not what joe Biden and everyone in the white house is saying they have control of our bodies and if we don't take they vaccines you don't have a job good going everyone at the White House . i don't care if anyone takes it that is on you ok ? i just don't want it . everyone out there please be safe and take care of your selfs. from my family to yours ...

Reply
10
Citizen-001
4d ago

Its all social programs with very little to none going to working class Americans.

Reply(4)
32
Related
The Independent

Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Can Democrats settle for $2 trillion?

President Joe Biden met with a large group of liberal House Democrats on Monday to perform what could be an impossible task: convincing them to lower the cost of a long-sought social welfare spending package meant to create a broad array of new government programs.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WREG

Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday told Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit on their own, hoping to keep the U.S. government from coming dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help. Biden’s […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Justice Department#Trillions#House#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#Senate#Medicare#Pell Grants
New York Post

Biden’s ‘reduced’ spending bill is still far too much

After insisting he can’t support more than $1.5 trillion in new social spending, Sen. Joe Manchin asked his Democratic colleagues, “How much is enough?” But he should ask himself the same question. Even if “paid for,” $1.5 trillion is still too much, after the $1.9 trillion in “COVID relief” spending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Are progressive Democrats preparing to climb down over the budget?

After weeks of grandstanding and digging their heels in, progressives in Washington have started hinting that they might be willing to give a little ground to avoid Joe Biden’s domestic agenda grinding to a complete halt. His ambitious $3.5 trillion social programme, packed with progressive goodies from health care to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Fox News

Linking infrastructure and reconciliation bills 'would devastate America's economy': Rep. Scalise

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise told "Sunday Morning Futures" that Democrats are "tying the infrastructure package hostage" to the reconciliation bill and argued that linking the two "would devastate America's economy." On Saturday President Biden told reporters that "everybody is frustrated" after two massive pieces of legislation stalled in Congress,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy