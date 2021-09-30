With child care unaffordable, many parents struggle to stay employed
Laura Pacific would love to find a job — if she could afford child care for her 10-year-old son. The 35-year-old single mom faces a common predicament for many U.S. parents, and especially women, as they juggle soaring chlld-care costs and the need to earn a living in a precarious labor market. The going rate for her day care needs where she lives in Phoenix, Arizona, is between $600 and $800 a month — more than Pacific's monthly rent.www.cbsnews.com
