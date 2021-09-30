CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

25-under-25: De’Aaron Fox at No. 8

By Bryan Harvey
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDe’Aaron Fox is fast. But is he fast enough to outrun the chaotic legacy of the Sacramento Kings, and strong enough to carry his team with him?. Plastic bullets fill the air. Bone claws slowly protrude from skinned knuckles. Jim Croce’s voice offers sad reservations about time and bottles. And there is De’Aaron Fox, at his best, doing laps around the room in a pair of goggles and a Pink Floyd t-shirt. He’s the kind of fast that makes the rest of the world slow.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sactown Royalty

De’Aaron Fox believes Davion Mitchell ‘is ready to contribute’ to Kings right away

After taking to the podium for the first time since last spring, De’Aaron Fox had great things to say about No. 9 overall pick Davion Mitchell on Monday. Through the summer, social media showed us that Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton and a few of the Sacramento Kings’ Summer League regularly worked out together. Although Fox was always missing from those moments, he told reporters that he has been able to get some run in with his new teammates and he’s been impressed with Mitchell’s maturity, both physically and mentally.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kings’ De’Aaron Fox says drafting Davion Mitchell was “good for team”

The Sacramento Kings have an impressive young backcourt with point guard De'Aaron Fox and now Tyrese Haliburton next to him, plus they have Buddy Hield and can bring Terrence Davis off the bench. That’s a lot of guards. So it turned a few heads when the Kings drafted point guard...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
ClutchPoints

Kings star De’Aaron Fox speaks on Davion Mitchell’s early impact

Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox spoke highly of rookie guard Davion Mitchell to the media recently, praising the former Baylor star for his two-way ability. “He’s good at anticipating things, he’s quick, strong, and then offensively, it goes both ways for him, he uses his strength and his quickness on both sides of the ball, he just has really good instincts,” Fox said, per NBC Sports’ Josh Schrock.
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Why defense is the key to De’Aaron Fox’s All-Star ascension

Coming off of the lowest-rated defensive season in Sacramento Kings history, the numbers don’t lie. Despite having a career year and a near All-Star berth, De’Aaron Fox was less than stellar on defense last season. When Fox was on the court last season, the Kings’ defensive rating (per 100 possessions)...
NBA
SLAM

De’Aaron Fox, Kings Focused on Defensive Improvement Heading Into 2021-22

As we head into the 2021-22 NBA season, many stars across the League are excited to take their game to another level, and Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox gladly counts himself among that number. During rounds up with the media, the 23-year-old point guard was vocal about becoming a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Ty Lawson
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Jim Croce
Person
Willem Dafoe
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

155K+
Followers
347K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy