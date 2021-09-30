25-under-25: De’Aaron Fox at No. 8
De’Aaron Fox is fast. But is he fast enough to outrun the chaotic legacy of the Sacramento Kings, and strong enough to carry his team with him?. Plastic bullets fill the air. Bone claws slowly protrude from skinned knuckles. Jim Croce’s voice offers sad reservations about time and bottles. And there is De’Aaron Fox, at his best, doing laps around the room in a pair of goggles and a Pink Floyd t-shirt. He’s the kind of fast that makes the rest of the world slow.fansided.com
