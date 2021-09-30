CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens given whole-life sentence

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Met Police officer who murdered Sarah Everard after kidnapping her under the guise of an arrest has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term. Wayne Couzens abducted the 33-year-old as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on 3 March. During the sentencing of Couzens, the...

