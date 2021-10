The FHSU Men’s Soccer team is off to a hot start this season, and carried that success to the pitch Thursday night. At 5-2-1 start to the season, including a 2-0 start in conference play this season, the Tigers earned their first conference victory was earned last Saturday at #23 Rogers State by a tally of 3-1. The 15th-ranked Tigers hosted only their second home game of the season Thursday night and continued their success with a 7-1 victory over Ouachita Baptist University.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO