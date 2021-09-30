CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A roaring start to earnings season

By Ken Weise
 5 days ago

Favorable forecasts lead analysts to raise their projections for the year ahead. Corporate earnings season has begun, and the results are turning heads on Wall Street. Of the 120 companies in the S&P 500 index that reported numbers as of Friday, July 23, 89 percent of them beat the Street’s earnings-per-share estimates by an average of nearly 21 percent.

