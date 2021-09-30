CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood from Black donors critically needed in the fight against sickle cell disease

WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal advocates say they’ve renewed their push for blood from Black donors over the last year and a half, as donations plunged during the pandemic. Read more: https://bit.ly/2Ygzpa1.

Red Cross urges African Americans to give blood during Sickle Cell Awareness Month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is urging African Americans to give blood amid a nationwide blood shortage. “African American blood donors are vital for many patients with rare blood types, like those with sickle cell disease, who depend on blood that must be matched very closely – beyond the A, B, O, and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of complications,” the American Red Cross said.
Sickle cell patients need blood donations

When patients living with sickle cell disease face a sickle cell crisis, blood transfusions can make a lifesaving difference. That’s why the American Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring and often invisible health disparity in the United States.
Red Cross CEO and her daughter are on a quest to fight Sickle Cell

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and it is estimated that 100,000 people across the U.S. live with the genetically inherited blood disease. Georgia is home to 10 percent of the population affected by this crippling and life-threatening disorder, which distorts smooth, round blood cells, turning them hard and crescent-shaped.
Sickle Cell: Advocating for Life and Rights

Putting off that trip to the doctor’s office for regular checkups for fear of secondary consequences – namely COVID-19 exposure – is something that health advocate Starla Simmons seriously warns against. Avoiding the doctor is a bad idea, specifically when it came down to her own kids, who both have...
American Red Cross launches new Sickle Cell Disease initiative

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - Experts say countless people across the United States are living with Sickle Cell Disease and one of the treatments for this disease is blood transfusions. For Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the American Red Cross has launch a new initiative to grow the number of blood donors to...
Sharp drop in blood donors means emergency need for blood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The American Red Cross needs your blood and platelets. Lower-than-expected blood donation means that many facilities have less than a one-day blood supply. Blood is not just used for trauma patients. Some people with chronic illnesses require regular blood transfusions. COVID-19 and summer activities and holidays have...
Fighting The Stigmas: Meet Daylen, the Sickle Cell Warrior

Sickle Cell Awareness Month is recognized each September. For many of the more than 100,000 Americans living with the disease, acute painful episodes and chronic pain happen year-round. As if living with sickle cell disease (SCD) isn’t tough enough, they often face stigmas that come with fighting the disease. People...
Local blood bank has critical need of donors, especially Type O

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a critical need for Type O donors, Shepeard Community Blood Center plans a series of blood drives in coming days. Donors are needed to keep the local supply at a healthy level at the blood bank that serves local hospitals. The center sent out a...
Blood Watch: Blood Bank remains in critical need of most blood types

The Community Blood Bank in Erie continues to have a critical need for most blood types. There’s a special bonus for donors this week. All donors will receive a BOGO (Buy one, get one free) coupon for Sticks and Bricks. Donors are also automatically entered to win a $100 Walmart gift card each week in September.
Blood drive to support sickle cell patients held at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--University of Louisville Pan-African studies professors are going beyond history lessons to make an impact. The department gave students and staff the chance to support sickle cell patients in need of blood transfusions treatments. The beeping sound of scanning IDs was a sound of hope for Pan-African professor Dr....
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month

September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. Sickle Cell Disease is a red blood cell disorder, in which there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen through the body. When someone has Sickle Cell Disease, red blood cells change, forming a sickle or crescent shape. The cells then become stiff, and sticky, which causes them to block the blood flow and break down inside the blood vessels. Sickle Cell research pioneer, Florence Neal Cooper Smith and MCV Foundation Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Brian Thomas share the details about a virtual event that is being held on Sunday.
