Blood from Black donors critically needed in the fight against sickle cell disease

September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. Sickle Cell Disease is a red blood cell disorder, in which there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen through the body. When someone has Sickle Cell Disease, red blood cells change, forming a sickle or crescent shape. The cells then become stiff, and sticky, which causes them to block the blood flow and break down inside the blood vessels. Sickle Cell research pioneer, Florence Neal Cooper Smith and MCV Foundation Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Brian Thomas share the details about a virtual event that is being held on Sunday.
