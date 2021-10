Area teams make an appearance this week in the Omaha World Herald’s top ten polls for volleyball and football. The Broken Bow Lady Indians volleyball team continues to hold on to a top ten spot in Class C1. Broken Bow is 14-3 this season with their losses coming to Oakland-Craig, Lincoln Lutheran, and Adams Central all of whom are ranked in their respective class. Broken Bow travels to Holdrege on Thursday for a triangular with Holdrege and Ravenna. Anselmo-Merna appears in the Class D2 volleyball top ten. The Lady Coyotes are ranked #10. AM is now 13-4 on the season and is coming off their tournament championship at the Brady Invite this past Saturday. AM will host Arcadia/Loup City on Thursday. The game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. The varsity match is scheduled for 6 p.m.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO