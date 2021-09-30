Nokia G300 5G smartphone leaked

Offering more features than it seems possible, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G dual-screen smartphone is so much more than a phone. With two screens, it also boasts a dynamic triple-lens rear-facing camera. This includes a 12 MP wide lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens. Also delivering 5G connectivity, this device works with Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. This provides super fast connections in any setting. No matter the mode you use it in, it’ll provide optimized audio, too. And the dual-screen design makes it great for whatever you’re doing, whether it’s in Microsoft 365 or Xbox gaming. The two high-resolution PixelSense Fusion Displays each measure 5.8 inches and open to a large 8.3 inches when they work together. You’ll love the Revolutionary Hinge, which can help you get anything done, wherever you are.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO