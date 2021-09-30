CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailmix launches Love & Pies ‘snackable’ mobile game

By Dean Takahashi, @deantak
VentureBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailmix is launching its casual mobile game Love & Pies as a snack for gamers who want to sink their teeth into a good story. After testing its “merge” mechanics where you combine different resources into baked goods, the London-based studio is finally ready to launch the game globally, said founders Carolin Krenzer and Tristan Clark, in an interview with GamesBeat.

