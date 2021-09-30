CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil to gain as demand recovery resumes, but virus risks remain: Reuters poll

By Arundhati Sarkar
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices will see modest gains for the rest of the year and into 2022 as consumption resumes its recovery to pre-pandemic levels, with a likely COVID-19 resurgence still looming large over the outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The survey of 39 participants forecast Brent would average $68.87 per barrel in 2021, up from the $68.02 consensus in August, when the Delta variant's spread prompted the first downward revision in the 2021 outlook in about nine months.

Citing a faster fuel demand recovery and storm-led Gulf of Mexico supply disruptions, Goldman Sachs recently hiked its year-end Brent forecast to $90, but flagged a potential new virus variant and a ramp-up in OPEC+ production as risks. read more

"Demand growth will continue to support oil prices, balanced by the expected increase in OPEC+ production between now and the end-2021," Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president, oils research at WoodMac said.

Brent has averaged about $68 this year, but topped $80 a barrel mark this week amid growing demand and expectations that producers will decide to keep supplies tight when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qB47Z_0cChTCTh00
Reuters Graphics

"OPEC+ will be cautious in adding barrels, but does not want prices to move past $80 for any sustained period of time in part because of concerns of the impact on the sustainability of the economic recovery and the long-term impact on demand," said John Paisie, president of Stratas Advisors.

"They're still worried about U.S. shale producers ramping up production," Paisie added.

Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rücker said "occasional pandemic hiccups" added a level of uncertainty, while growth rates should slow as economic activities return to pre-pandemic levels.

The poll forecast U.S. crude to average $66.13 per barrel in 2021 versus $65.63 last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3vAD_0cChTCTh00
IEA sees oil market shifting closer to balance from October if OPEC+ continues to unwind its output cuts

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar, additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese, Noah Browning and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Cumberland County Sentinel

Natural gas prices to hike winter heating bills

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills. After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia, wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.
TRAFFIC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oil prices up by more than $2 per barrel after OPEC decision

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil producing countries have stayed with their cautious approach to restoring oil production slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add 400,000 barrels per day in November. The decision Monday by the Vienna-based oil cartel tracks with its established schedule of adding back...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Oil fell on Monday ahead of an OPEC+ supply policy meeting here that may decide whether a recent rally in prices can be sustained as the world fitfully recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude was down 24 cents or 0.3% at $79.04 per barrel...
TRAFFIC
AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Inequality, inflation hurting pandemic recovery: IMF

The global economic bounceback from the Covid-19 crisis will downshift this year as countries struggle with rising prices, high debt loads and divergent recoveries in which poor nations are slipping behind wealthier ones, the leader of the IMF warned on Tuesday. While the Washington-based crisis lender has hundreds of billions of dollars in new firepower to help countries recover from the catastrophe, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said factors from rising food prices to unequal vaccine access were taking a toll. "We face a global recovery that remains 'hobbled' by the pandemic and its impact. We are unable to walk forward properly," Georgieva said in a speech delivered virtually from Washington to Bocconi University in Milan. The IMF will release new growth forecasts next week, but Georgieva warned "we now expect growth to moderate slightly this year" from the six percent forecast in July, and "the risks and obstacles to a balanced global recovery have become even more pronounced."
BUSINESS
AFP

OPEC+ grapples with mixed blessing of rising oil prices

OPEC and its key allies will meet on Monday to decide whether to ramp up oil production in a bid to calm overheated global energy prices. The market landscape has changed little since the previous September 1 meeting of the oil exporters' cartel and its allies, together known as OPEC+, with demand continuing to weigh on global crude supply. Oil prices jumped above $80 last week for the first time in almost three years, handing the club, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, both a boost and a dilemma. The 23 countries in the group are expected to start their video conference meeting at 1300 GMT (3 pm local time at OPEC's Vienna headquarters).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Gas prices rose two cents over the past week to $3.20 per gallon, a level not seen since October 2014. The probable causes for the increase are a slight uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $73 bbl, according to AAA. “Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure" The post Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Miami

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Slips Lower, Yet Upward Pressure Remains

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Prices at the gas pumps slipped a little lower, declining another 2 cents last week. The state average has been on a downward trend for the past two weeks; slipping a total of 5 cents since setting a new 2021 high of $3.10 per gallon in mid-September. “After weeks of declines, gas prices face renewed upward pressure after the price of crude oil rose 3% last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude prices have remained elevated this year, because unlike the years before the pandemic – where supplies far outpaced demand –...
MIAMI, FL
marketpulse.com

Oil jump on OPEC+. gold gains ground

Oil prices are spiking once again, with Brent crude smashing through 80 dollars for the first time in almost three years. The move came as OPEC+ agreed to maintain output increases at 400,000 barrels per day, each month, despite high oil prices and a surge in demand for crude as a result of the global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

Energy Shortage Will Go Global as Winter is Coming

China’s Vice Premier Han Zheng had ordered all power utilities to make sure they have enough supplies of raw materials, including coal and oil, for the security of power supply during the cold season—whatever it took. China has already had rolling blackouts for consumers and retailers and outages for factories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

