Public Safety

UK police officer who murdered Sarah Everard gets life in prison with no chance of parole

By Hannah Ritchie, Ivana Kottasová
CNN
 5 days ago
London (CNN) — A British police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, a case that sparked outrage and a national debate about violence against women. Prosecutors said Everard was walking to her London home on March 3...

CNN

