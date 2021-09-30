CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch Thursday: ‘Price is Right’ celebrates 50 years and salutes Bob Barker

By Brooke Cain
heraldsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStation 19 (8 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 5 premiere, relationships are challenged following Sullivan’s actions at Maya and Carina’s wedding, putting his marriage with Andy to the test. The Price is Right Celebrates 50 Years (9 p.m,. CBS) - This iconic game show celebrates 50 years with a...

www.heraldsun.com

Outsider.com

‘Price Is Right’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary with ‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto and More

“The Price Is Right” just became the longest-running game show ever this year. And they want to kick off their celebration in style with appearances from a few stars. The game show will host a primetime special later tonight featuring guest appearances from different CBS television celebrities. Julie Chen Moonves, the host of “Big Brother,” will “come on down” tonight. So will “FBI” star Jeremy Sisto, and the cast of the sitcom series “The Neighborhood.”
TV SHOWS
CBS News

50 years of "The Price Is Right"

Since 1972, CBS' "The Price Is Right" has been giving Average Joes everywhere a chance to win big. And for the last 15 years, another Average Joe, comedian Drew Carey, has won big, stepping into Bob Barker's shoes as host of a TV institution. Carey talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about his journey from Marine Corps Reservist to standup comic and sitcom star to game show royalty.
TV & VIDEOS
thehendersonnews.com

What to Expect From ‘The Price Is Right’ 50th Anniversary Special

“Come on down!” gets to stay up late for a lively primetime celebration of daytime staple, The Price Is Right‘s 50th anniversary. Since its debut on September 4, 1972, the iconic series has handed out more than $300 million in cash and prizes, including its first-ever auto giveaway, a $2,746 Chevy Vega.
CBS Detroit

‘The Price Is Right’ Celebrates 50 Years Tonight On CBS With New Games And Special Guests

(CBS) – Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Price Is Right, network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, celebrates its milestone 50th season with a weeklong event featuring a game each day where contestants can win up to 1 million dollars, beginning Monday, September 13th at 11:00 AM ET/10:00AM PT on the CBS and streaming with Paramount+. In addition, a special primetime celebration of The Price Is Right commemorating the historic milestone will feature a look back at the biggest winners, never before seen outtakes and a salute to Bob Barker. Plus, contestants will come on down to play iconic pricing games for extravagant luxury cars and big cash prizes, Thursday, September 30th at 9:00PM ET/PT on the CBS and streaming on Paramount+. This season, the show will welcome fans back to the studio audience for a chance to hear the famed words “come on down!”
TV SHOWS
Washington Post

What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Way Down’ on HBO Max

The Premise (FX on Hulu) A young woman with a great partner and happy life becomes obsessed with an anonymous comment online. The Harper House (Paramount Plus) With her sister Brenna’s support, Debbie resorts to “baby talk” to make sales at Awning Con, and Shauna Bradley scams Freddie. Creepshow (Shudder)...
TV SERIES
