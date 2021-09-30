CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Durango firefighters test $1.2 million ladder truck

By Shane Benjamin Herald deputy editor
Durango Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the city of Durango grows – especially in height – the Durango Fire Protection District is doing what it can to stay on top of potential hazards. The fire department this week tested its newest tool for dousing flames and saving lives – a 100-foot ladder truck that can reach the city’s tallest buildings and extend over downtown bump-outs. The ladder truck was set up for about an hour Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Main Avenue so firefighters could test the equipment and see how it works with the bump-outs.

www.durangoherald.com

