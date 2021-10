Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrates bipartisan budget agreement as the legislature moves budget bills for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins on October 1. She plans to sign the bipartisan budget into law before the end of the month. The budget provides strong investments for the state’s economy, enhances childcare for Michigan’s working families, invests in education and the skills needed for Michigan’s workforce, protects our health, prioritizes cleaning up our water and environment, and rebuilds our infrastructure and crumbling bridges.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO