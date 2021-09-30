CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Mental Health Teacher Training Bill Passes Michigan State Senate

wemu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bipartisan bill to help teachers recognize mental health needs in the classroom has cleared the state Senate. Colin Jackson has more. The measure would set new training standards for educators so they can recognize when a student is dealing with a mental health issue. Democratic state Senator Sylvia Santana is the bill’s lead sponsor. She says the bill would support both the classroom and the school—as a whole.

www.wemu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Jackson
Person
Sylvia Santana
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy