Mental Health Teacher Training Bill Passes Michigan State Senate
A bipartisan bill to help teachers recognize mental health needs in the classroom has cleared the state Senate. Colin Jackson has more. The measure would set new training standards for educators so they can recognize when a student is dealing with a mental health issue. Democratic state Senator Sylvia Santana is the bill’s lead sponsor. She says the bill would support both the classroom and the school—as a whole.www.wemu.org
