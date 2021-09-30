What to Watch Thursday: ‘Price is Right’ celebrates 50 years and salutes Bob Barker

(CBS) – Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Price Is Right, network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, celebrates its milestone 50th season with a weeklong event featuring a game each day where contestants can win up to 1 million dollars, beginning Monday, September 13th at 11:00 AM ET/10:00AM PT on the CBS and streaming with Paramount+. In addition, a special primetime celebration of The Price Is Right commemorating the historic milestone will feature a look back at the biggest winners, never before seen outtakes and a salute to Bob Barker. Plus, contestants will come on down to play iconic pricing games for extravagant luxury cars and big cash prizes, Thursday, September 30th at 9:00PM ET/PT on the CBS and streaming on Paramount+. This season, the show will welcome fans back to the studio audience for a chance to hear the famed words “come on down!”

