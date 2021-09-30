Saint-Etienne mired in deep malaise ahead of Lyon derby

There is a mammoth - potentially league-shaping - fixture this weekend, and it is not the one happening in North London.A day after Chelsea host Manchester City in a match that may shed greater detail on the health of their title ambitions, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will enter combat for pride, hope and emotional investment into their current direction.In a way, the derby is of greater significance even though it has no ramifications for the league’s powerhouses. Belief is an undervalued commodity in football, with both Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo requiring it in spades.Their clubs are in contrasting...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO