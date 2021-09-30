Scores of Chicago property records burned in the Great Fire of 1871. Their destruction — and re-creation — might hold lessons for the future.

Documents in the Clerk of the Circuit Court Archives record the disputes arising from the absence of property deeds for Quinn Chapel AME, one of the oldest African American churches in Chicago, that were lost in the Great Chicago Fire. Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune

On Chicago’s East Side in the middle of an old industrial site, a semicircle of concrete blocks topped with orange construction cones marks the site of a family grave.

It’s a visible reminder of a court battle more than a century ago over what was once wild, swampy land on the banks of the Calumet River. The case involved the dying wishes of a Battle of Waterloo veteran named Andreas von Zirngibl, a supposed payment of $160, mostly in gold coins, and the interests of the Calumet and Chicago Canal and Dock Co.

The issue: The von Zirngibl family’s deed to the property, kept in a box with personal papers and marked with a red seal, allegedly burned in the Great Chicago Fire.

It was a common situation in the months and years following the initial chaos and death caused by the fire. Official property deeds stored in the Cook County Courthouse were destroyed when the building went up in flames in October 1871, as were many private records kept at home.

As Chicago rebuilt, the city and state found ways to reestablish the missing documents. One hundred and fifty years later, the lessons learned from their destruction and recreation could prove crucial as property records are lost to deteriorating microfilm, floods or cyberattacks.

For the descendants of von Zirngibl, the passage of time has dulled the sting of what they believe to be the loss of their ancestor’s land. But the disappointment is not gone.

“I think that (older generations) did feel there was an injustice done,” said Mark Paul Zirngibl, a great-great-grandson of von Zirngibl. “But how do you prove that?”

Stored on microfilm in filing cabinets at the Cook County Court Archives and in boxes at the archives’ warehouse is a set of documents, some dating back nearly 150 years and often handwritten, called the “burnt records.” These are records of some of the attempts to reestablish property ownership after the Great Chicago Fire.

The archives estimate there were at least 1,767 burnt records cases in the decades after the fire. But details about the documents are scarce, and the exact number of cases is unknown. Many may be missing entirely.

The von Zirngibls’ dispute is not among the known burnt records cases. That case wound its way through the Illinois court system, eventually working its way up to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Other property owners turned to private records. Decades before the fire, firms had begun keeping their own indexes and abstracts of land transactions. These records were saved from the fire — often dramatically, according to legends passed down through generations of abstract and title companies — and they were given legal status in Illinois courts when state legislators passed the Burnt Records Act .

Chicagoans began rebuilding and buying and selling land even before the Burnt Records Act was passed, said Northwestern University professor Carl Smith, author of the book “Chicago’s Great Fire: The Destruction and Resurrection of an Iconic American City.” He was surprised he didn’t come across more property disputes in his book research, he said.

“The city was rebuilt so fast, and so many buildings went up so quickly, that it certainly was not a practical deterrent,” he said.

In fact, real estate came back stronger than ever, according to Tribune archives.

“Immediately after the fire, and during a period of three or four weeks, (real estate business) stood still,” the Tribune wrote Apr. 8, 1872. “Then commenced to rally, and has grown steadily and rapidly ever since, and now it is larger, healthier and more active than at any time in the history of the city.”

Certainly, the von Zirngibl family’s land on the banks of the Calumet River also skyrocketed in value, the Illinois Supreme Court deemed.

Andreas von Zirngibl, a fisherman who had lost one arm fighting Napoleon in the Battle of Waterloo as a teenager, bought the land in 1855, his family said in court documents. It was the year after he and his family had immigrated from Bavaria and settled on Chicago’s North Side.

Von Zirngibl soon died, either from fever or a powerful blow by a man named John Heider; and his wife, Monica, testified that his last wish was to be buried on the land. With Monica too sick with swamp fever to attend his funeral, his children buried him, erected a cross on the grave, and several years later built a white picket fence around it, the family told the courts. The family returned to the North Side, to their home on Larrabee Street.

Sixteen years after von Zirngibl’s death, the Great Fire destroyed the home on Larrabee Street, and with it the box of family papers containing the land deed, the family said in court.

“I did not save anything except myself,” Monica, then 75, said in a deposition.

But the Calumet and Chicago Dock Co. claimed it had purchased some of the same land. In the intervening years, the “almost valueless swamp” that Andreas von Zirngibl purchased for $160 had come to be worth about a million dollars, the Supreme Court determined.

What followed was a yearslong court saga populated by characters like “Irish Frank” and “Dutch Charley.” Ultimately, in 1894 the state Supreme Court ruled the family had a right to land around Andreas von Zirngibl’s grave, but nothing more.

It’s difficult to know whether the Zirngibls ever had documented rights to the land, said Rod Sellers, director of the Southeast Chicago Historical Museum. It was common at that time for people to squat on land until they were forced off.

“You could look at it as big industry and big money coming in and trying to take advantage of a poor family of fishermen or descendants of fishermen,” he said. “Or you could look at it as some very smart, astute German people who got together and decided to fight against industry and see what they could get out of it.”

Whatever the case, the Zirngibls have lived with the effects of the court decision for generations. Mark Zirngibl, now 76, recalls how upset his father was when the grave was damaged. In 1987, the family and the Southeast Chicago Historical Society raised money to replace the headstone and protect it with concrete blocks. Mark Zirngibl keeps the damaged headstone in his garage.

The headstone was again damaged in 1999, this time by a company crane. The Tribune reported at the time the crane turned it into a “granite jigsaw puzzle,” and that the company said it would pay for a replacement.

“I think it was more of disappointment,” Mark Zirngibl said of the relationship the elder Zirngibls had to the land and their family history. “I think that there was a lot of infighting with family members; some wanted to hold out, some wanted to press the issue.”

Disputes like the Zirngibls’ that grew out of the destroyed property records offer a valuable reminder: Don’t assume it won’t happen again, said Barry Brotine, an underwriter for Chicago Title Insurance Co., which traces its roots to the abstract firms that saved their records from the fire.

Floods and fire can still destroy paper records, microfilm can deteriorate and hackers could compromise digital records at a recorder of deeds office, he said. If that happened, how would homeowners prove their claim to their houses? How would a lender prove there is a mortgage recorded against a property if the homeowner stopped paying?

The solution: the Burnt Records Act passed in the aftermath of the fire, which is now known as the Destroyed Public Records Act, Brotine said. The law set a precedent allowing private records to bridge the gap until new documents can be recorded.

While it’s unclear whether the loss of property records through modern-day catastrophes would cause problems on a similar scale to the Great Chicago Fire, Brotine said, “history always repeats itself.”

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com

tsoglin@chicagotribune.com