Fort Worth, TX

These are the 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend

By Alex Bentley
 5 days ago
The event slate in and around Fort Worth is filled to the brim this weekend, featuring YouTube celebrities, a trio of big-name concerts, three new theater productions and a dance production, a festival celebrating Hispanic heritage, a music festival, Halloween events, a beer festival, and performances by a classical pianist.

Savor the stories behind 2 of Fort Worth Tastemakers' top cocktails

If you attended the 2021 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards in August — and if you didn't, why not? — then you likely enjoyed two of the evening's signature cocktails. The Diamond Margarita, made with Dobel Diamante tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar with a volcanic black salt rim, and the Black Cherry Old Fashioned, a mix of Stranahan's Blue Peak whiskey, black cherry syrup, and Burlesque bitters, were a delicious accompaniment to the event's tasty bites.
DFW macaron maker takes sweet title as Texas' best in H-E-B competition

Toutes nos felicitations — congratulations, for you non-Francophiles out there — are in order for Dallas-Fort Worth's own Savor Pâtisserie. The local bakery snagged the $25,000 grand prize in H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best competition, which honors top-notch products from businesses around the state. The San Antonio-based grocery chain lauded Savor Pâtisserie for its French macarons.
Prost to the biggest Oktoberfest 2021 festivities in Dallas-Fort Worth

September 16-19 Addison Oktoberfest. The town of Addison's annual Oktoberfest celebration has been named one of the country's most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations by Forbes and USA Today. Four days of family-oriented entertainment draw more than 50,000 fans, with German food and the same Paulaner Bier served in Bavaria. Dozens of polka bands and other traditional entertainers from around the country perform on multiple stages, including one at the Partyhalle, a 30,000-square-foot open-air tent with seating for 1,500. Contests include bier barrel rolling, a German Idol yodeling contest, activities for kids, unique shopping, and an opportunity to wear your dirndl and lederhosen. Where: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Cir. When: Thursday September 16, 6-11pm, Friday September 17 6 pm–midnight, Saturday September 18 12 pm–midnight, Sunday September 19 12-5 pm. Admission: $10 for single-day on Friday and Saturday; Thursday and Sunday are free. Tickets are online.
