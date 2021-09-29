Notices from the City on Current Projects

MAY STREET PAVING BETWEEN 22ND ST. AND RAND RD. Resurfacing a section of May Street between 22nd Street and Rand Road will occur Monday & Tuesday, October 4th – 5th. Work will entail grinding out existing asphalt, resurfacing with 4.25” of asphalt, and replacing existing markers with thermo-plastic material. There will be no street parking between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and short periods of driveway blockage — residents will be notified. Traffic control will be in place but expect delays. Use caution in and around the work area and avoid it when possible. We apologize for any inconvenience. Granite Construction will perform the work after providing the City with the low bid for the project.