Hood River, OR

Notices from the City on Current Projects

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAY STREET PAVING BETWEEN 22ND ST. AND RAND RD. Resurfacing a section of May Street between 22nd Street and Rand Road will occur Monday & Tuesday, October 4th – 5th. Work will entail grinding out existing asphalt, resurfacing with 4.25” of asphalt, and replacing existing markers with thermo-plastic material. There will be no street parking between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and short periods of driveway blockage — residents will be notified. Traffic control will be in place but expect delays. Use caution in and around the work area and avoid it when possible. We apologize for any inconvenience. Granite Construction will perform the work after providing the City with the low bid for the project.

The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately...
