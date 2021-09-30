CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

Former longtime Rockville Centre resident James Dixon dies at 92

Herald Community Newspapers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime former Rockville Centre resident James Dixon died on Sept. 9 in Burlington, N.C. after battling a short illness. He was 92. Dixon was born in 1928 in Queens, and later lived in Lynbrook and Bellmore before settling in Rockville Centre in 1958. He and his wife, Barbara, were married in October 1953 at the Church of the Ascension in RVC. They lived in Rockville Centre for 35 years and were married for 67 years.

www.liherald.com

