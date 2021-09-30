Remembering Every Detail of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Dream Southern Wedding

Of all the unfussy footwear options available to you, a crowd favorite is an easy pair of slip-on sandals. The style was a major trend throughout summer 2021, and now that the season has shifted from summer into fall, it’s time to think about making a weather-appropriate adjustment to your footwear selections. For inspiration, look to Hailey Bieber, whose Fluff Yeah slides from UGG recently made their fall street style debut. And, they embodied the ultimate house slipper vibe. In addition to wearing the snuggly shoe, the model also leaned into the controversial socks and sandals look, which solidified her OOTD’s trendsetting potential.
