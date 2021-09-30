CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Every Detail of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Dream Southern Wedding

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Asked to sketch out her perfect vows, Hailey Bieber (then still using her given surname of Baldwin) had an answer at the ready. “I just picture lights strung everywhere,” she…

wvli927.com

Cosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber Went Out in a Black Blazer, No Pants, and Ugg Slippers on Her Wedding Anniversary

Exactly two years after her South Carolina wedding to Justin Bieber (and a little over three years after their surprise courthouse New York City one), Hailey Bieber fully embraced comfort while out in New York City. Hailey was photographed wearing a black blazer, no pants, white socks, gray Ugg slippers, and a black Jacquemus bucket hat while out. She accessorized with a black purse and bracelets.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Justin Bieber Bribes Wife Hailey For a Baby? Singer 'Desperate' To Be a Dad [REPORT]

Justin Bieber is reportedly ready to start a family with his supermodel wife, but reports believe that Hailey Baldwin isn't ready to become a mom just yet. The couple has made headlines recently about the status of their marital relationship leveling up to become a family unit. However, Star via Suggest claimed that the two have been arguing over the right time to start getting pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Hailey Bieber tells Demi Lovato she finds 'truth' when headlines about her and Justin Bieber are false

During a conversation with Demi Lovato on 4D with Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber opened up to the podcast host about navigating her high-profile marriage in the public eye. As Demi asked Bieber about dating and marrying the “Peaches” singer, the 4D host pondered where Hailey finds resilience. Bieber explained to Lovato, “I think one of the biggest things you have to know what the truth is behind everything. You know there are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together.”
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Hailey Bieber Ditches Her Pants for a Slippered Walk Through NYC

New York City—and many other parts of the country—is currently experiencing that awkward time of the year when the weather makes it very tricky to get dressed in the morning. It’s still a little too warm for sweaters, but it’s a bit too cool to go out without a jacket. Right now, it’s all about finding that balance and if you need help doing so, look no further than at Hailey Bieber. The model just stepped out in NYC in a look that one could call an odd, but perfect example of October dressing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Can You Wear House Slippers In Public? Hailey Bieber Says Yes

Of all the unfussy footwear options available to you, a crowd favorite is an easy pair of slip-on sandals. The style was a major trend throughout summer 2021, and now that the season has shifted from summer into fall, it’s time to think about making a weather-appropriate adjustment to your footwear selections. For inspiration, look to Hailey Bieber, whose Fluff Yeah slides from UGG recently made their fall street style debut. And, they embodied the ultimate house slipper vibe. In addition to wearing the snuggly shoe, the model also leaned into the controversial socks and sandals look, which solidified her OOTD’s trendsetting potential.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Phenomenal Couple Style: From Parisian Outings to Red Carpet Evenings

Serving up street style! If there’s a duo out there in the world that has mastered the art of effortlessly cool couple style, it’s hands-down Justin and Hailey Bieber. Because whether the pair is perusing around the streets of Paris or showing up to a red carpet event, they have proved time and again that they don’t mess around in the fashion department.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Here’s the Official Trailer for the ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ Documentary

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for Justin Bieber: Our World—a full-length documentary that takes viewers into “the private world of the global superstar.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Hailey Baldwin On 2 Year Anniversary Of Wedding

The ‘Peaches’ singer celebrated the second year since he got married to Hailey Baldwin in a beautiful ceremony with a gorgeous photo of the two on their wedding day!. A very happy anniversary to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! The pair celebrated their two year anniversary on Thursday September 30, and Justin honored his beautiful bride by sharing a photo of both of them on his Instagram on Friday October 1. The photo featured Hailey holding the Justice popstar’s face, as they seem to be about to kiss, while she wore her beautiful wedding gown. Justin rocked a suit for the photo.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Hailey Bieber Is Already Wearing Saint Laurent’s Latest Cult Boots

Hailey Bieber may have missed Anthony Vaccarello’s latest Paris Fashion Week coup, but she still pledged allegiance to Saint Laurent during her wedding anniversary trip to Manhattan. Following her turn at the Met Gala in a plunging Grace Kelly-esque gown by the French house, the brand ambassador modelled one of Vaccarello’s classic tuxedo jackets and dazzling rhinestone boots in her hotel room on 1 October. Her simple caption? “I <3 NY” – and, it would seem, YSL.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
washingtonnewsday.com

Suni Lee reveals that she turned down Hailey Bieber’s invitation to meet Justin Bieber at the Met Gala.

Suni Lee reveals that she turned down Hailey Bieber’s invitation to meet Justin Bieber at the Met Gala. Sunisa “Suni” Lee, a gymnastics superstar, has explained why she declined Hailey Bieber’s invitation to meet Justin Bieber. Lee grew up idolizing the “Cold Water” singer and even danced to his song when she auditioned for Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars.”
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Justin Bieber’s Latest Venture? Cannabis for a Cause

“I got my peaches out in Georgia, I get my weed from California,” sings Justin Bieber on “Peaches,” the fifth single from his latest album Justice. A collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, the track shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released back in March—and not just for its laid-back, sun-dappled groove, but also for its lyrics which speak to Bieber’s newfound life of steady, blissful contentment with his wife, Hailey Bieber.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Justin Bieber: One World’ Trailer Follows Bieber as He Puts on a Massive New Year’s Eve Concert

Amazon Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming Justin Bieber: Our World, a new documentary following global superstar Justin Bieber and his team after a three-year hiatus from full concert performing. Bieber and his team prepare and rehearse for a monumental and record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 on top of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 guests and millions of fans across the globe watching through live stream upon his return. The documentary will air on Prime Video on October 8.
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Now you can get Justin Bieber’s own brand of marijuana in California, in real life

In his song “Peaches,” Justin Bieber sings, “I get my weed in California.” But now, fans can to get Justin’s own brand of weed in California, and in Nevada. Ad Age reports that Justin has teamed with an LA company called Palms to sell a line of limited-edition pre-rolled joints called “Peaches.” The seven-pack of joints costs $32, which includes a custom Bic lighter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Justin Bieber Reveals the Motto He's Currently Living By (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber has a new approach to life. The award-winning singer partnered up with Audacy for their "I'm Listening" initiative, a live national broadcast bringing together artists, athletes, medical specialists and others with intimate conversations about mental health. Bieber revealed his new life motto in an exclusive video shared with ET Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES

