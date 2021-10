For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. United Airlines has begun moving to dismiss workers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19, the company said Tuesday. In a memo, United said more than 99% of its employees have received their coronavirus shots but that for the 593 employees who "chose not to comply" with its mandate (fewer than 1%), the company has "started the process to separate them from the company."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO