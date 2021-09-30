CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

TDH commissioner: Peak of COVID-19 deaths may be delayed

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmKwY_0cChN7nD00

Since the start of September, 1,535 people have died in Tennessee from COVID-19. In this past week, 360 new deaths were reported.

In previous surges, deaths peaked about two or three weeks after the peak of cases. But with more younger patients in the hospitals, health experts believe we may have yet to see the peak from the most recent surge.

Health experts said there are several reasons trends on deaths during the delta spread could be different.

One being younger people are having longer lengths of stays in intensive care units as they're able to handle more aggressive treatment. This is unlike what experts saw with older patients, whose stays would typically last around two weeks.

There also have been delays in processing deaths while having to verify all documents.

As this variant is affecting the younger population, experts said that's coming with a higher unvaccinated population.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said we may or may not have seen the peak of deaths yet, but she doesn't want people to get thrown off if it comes later.

"Patients who are younger typically have longer lengths of stay in the ICU, and if they are going to pass away, it's often more delayed than with older people. And so because we have a younger population, sometimes instead of coming in 13 to 15 days, if they are going to succumb to the disease, it is oftentimes much later than that," said Piercey.

Dr. Piercey says the single most effective way to end this pandemic is to get the unvaccinated, vaccinated.

Read more: TDH: COVD cases, hospitalizations 'moving in right direction'

Comments / 0

Related
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Missoulian

Missoula County hits record for COVID hospitalizations, sees uptick in deaths

Missoula County continues to see a record-setting surge of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. On Thursday, the Missoula City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 response team’s incident commander Cindy Farr posted a video update to talk about the numbers. “Today (Thursday), hospitalizations in Missoula again broke the record with 58 hospitalizations,” she said....
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
KPAX

Missoula County confirms additional COVID-19 deaths

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reports there have been several COVID-19 related deaths in the past week. "Missoula County is sad to announce we have lost 11 residents to COVID-19 in just the past week. This has brought the death toll to 127 residents. The staff at the Missoula City-County Health Department send our condolences to all our local families suffering the loss of a loved one,” a social media post reads.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Tdh#Icu#Covd
WTAJ

3,392 new COVID-19 cases reported, 68.8% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 68.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.  3,392 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, bringing state totals to 1,435,292 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 51 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCRG.com

Hospitalizations with COVID-19 in Iowa at calendar year peak

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 than at any other point in 2021, according to the latest data from state officials. As of its Wednesday update, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 10,967 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the last seven days, or an average of about 1,566.7 per day. That daily average new case rate is about 5.4% lower than the previous week’s 1,655.4 cases per day.
IOWA STATE
phillytrib.com

Acting health commissioner touts COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole highlighted the importance of COVID-19 booster shots, following the CDC's recommendation for certain populations to receive a third dose. Last week, the CDC recommended that people over 65, who live in a nursing home or are between the ages of 50 and 64 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtmj.com

Wisconsin DHS: Delta strain of COVID-19 ‘hasn’t peaked yet’

MADISON- Wisconsin health officials say the latest surge of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious delta variant has not yet peaked in the state. The seven-day average of new cases as of Tuesday was 2,857, nearly double what it was two weeks ago and at a level not seen since early January before the vaccine was widely available.
WISCONSIN STATE
klin.com

COVID-19 Death Reported Wednesday

Deaths reported Wednesday: 1, a man his 60s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 106 with 58 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 48 from other communities (15 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
wjhl.com

TDH reports 437 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 437 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 520 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday. Vaccinations. As of today, 222,996 people, or about 44.1% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There have been 7,567...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy