Letter: Help workers who need it without hurting others

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

With the rise of today’s gig economy, Congress does need to update certain provisions within our existing laws to ensure all workers are granted equal protections. I applaud our members of Congress for working to correct this issue. Unfortunately, a few of those bills, including Sen. Wyden’s unemployment insurance reform legislation, include a provision called the ABC worker classification test. This ‘test’ is aimed at independent contractors and freelance workers to determine whether they can continue to work independently or need to be hired as a direct employee by the companies they’re working with.

