Letter: Hopkinton ZBA meeting

The Hopkinton Zoning Board of Adjustment will consider granting a special exception to a developer who is proposing to construct twelve three-bedroom condominiums on less than an acre of land at 5:30 p.m on October 5th. The scale and nature of the development is totally inconsistent with the surrounding Contoocook neighborhood, which consists primarily of single family and duplex houses. The development would consist of 11,000 square feet of building and approximately 10,000 square feet of paved area. Cedar Street, the site of the proposed development, is used on a daily basis by children walking to school, dog walkers, people exercising and school athletic teams that train on the hill.