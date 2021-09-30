CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Wood is a renewable energy resource

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

In his article about energy goals for a future new Rundlett Middle School (Monitor, 9/26), David Brooks incorrectly stated that “there’s no renewable way for a building to generate a substitute for natural gas or fuel oil…” Mr. Brooks knows better. In fact, state and federal energy policy recognize heat and electricity from wood to be a renewable energy resource. NH’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Renewable Portfolio Standard, and net metering policies all define wood energy as renewable. Towns have the option of recognizing wood heat with renewable energy property tax exemptions along with solar, wind and geothermal. The federal tax code provides a 26% renewable energy investment tax credit for residential wood heat systems that can meet stringent efficiency standards.

www.concordmonitor.com

