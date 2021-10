When buying ground turkey, look for meat that has at least some fat in it. Breasts yield very lean ground meat, so devoid of fat that burger patties tend to fall apart on the grill. A mix of white and dark meat (breasts and thighs or leg meat) is what you want, with a meat to fat ratio of at least 90 to 10 percent. If you have a good relationship with your butcher, he or she might custom-grind turkey for you.

