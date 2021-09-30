Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday schools and stat tracker

Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 63,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 30, and an average of 392 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 240. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115,423 cases have been reported and at least 1,096 people have died.