CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday schools and stat tracker

KVUE
KVUE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 63,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 30, and an average of 392 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 240. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115,423 cases have been reported and at least 1,096 people have died.

www.kvue.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVUE

What is Proposition A on Austin's November ballot?

AUSTIN, Texas — It's once again election season in Central Texas. Austin's Nov. 2 election is right around the corner. One of the biggest items on the Nov. 2 ballot is Proposition A, which aims to increase staffing for the Austin Police Department. If passed, it would require two sworn officers for every 1,000 residents.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

November 2021 election: What you need to know before voting

AUSTIN, Texas — The November 2021 elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 2. From city propositions to city councilmembers, voters will have the chance to determine the fate of several local races in just under a month. In-person early voting for the Nov. 2 election will run from Monday, Oct. 18...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

SWAT call-out ends in South Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas — A SWAT team with the Austin Police Department was called out to a neighborhood in South Austin near U.S. 290 Monday morning, and KVUE has confirmed that the incident has ended. The APD said at around 9 a.m. the team is responding to the 1300 block of...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ACL Fest performers protest Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas — Rallies were held over the weekend against Texas' new abortion law, and those weren't the only protests against the so-called "Heartbeat Act." A number of artists at ACL Festival also spoke out against it. The biggest name to do so was Billie Eilish. She set up her...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austin enters Stage 3 territory for hospital admissions

AUSTIN, Texas — Days after Austin Public Health moved Austin-Travis County to Stage 4 of its risk-based guidelines for COVID-19, the Austin area has officially entered Stage 3 territory for hospital admissions. As of Sept. 30, the seven-day average for hospital admissions hit 29.7 per day, according to the Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Icu#Cumulativ
KVUE

Randalls checks out of longtime Central Austin location but may open new stores

CULTUREMAP AUSTIN – Randalls is shutting down another grocery store in Austin but is in the market for sites to potentially open new locations in the region. In an emailed statement, Randalls says the grocer’s store at 1500 W. 35th St. in Central Austin will close by November 6. Randalls’ lease on the store has expired, and the property owner plans to redevelop the site into a mixed-use project.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KVUE

Hays CISD will invest $4.4M in air purifiers for all campuses

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays CISD board of trustees has voted to invest a lot of money to fight COVID-19 in area schools. According to Community Impact, the board unanimously approved allocating $4.4 million for air purifiers for all campuses. The purifiers will be paid for using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds granted through the Texas Education Agency.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Austin police clear homeless camp off I-35 in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department cleared a homeless camp in Downtown Austin under the Interstate 35 overpass, near its own headquarters, on Wednesday. Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon confirmed the cleanup at a press conference on non-emergency call response. Chacon said zero citations were given and no arrests were made during the process.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Police Department names first female Asian American commander

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is making history in the community. Commander Eve Stephens became APD’s first female Asian American police commander. Stephens has worked for APD for over 22 years. According to her LinkedIn profile, she’s served in roles including lieutenant, sergeant, detective and patrol officer for the department.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

LIST: Where you can get your COVID-19 booster shot in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending COVID-19 booster shots for older and vulnerable Americans. If you're eligible for a booster, KVUE made a list of where in Central Texas you can get the shot. The CDC says people 65 years and older, residents of...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy