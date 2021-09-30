Bengals Game Tonight: Bengals vs. Jaguars injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 4 NFL game

Urban Meyer has coached just two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he already feels the need to ask fans to not hit the panic button. The Jags turned in another poor performance on Sunday, this time against a Denver Broncos team that is now 2-0 but not expected to be a playoff contender. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead early, Jacksonville managed just six points in the final three quarters en route to a 23-13 loss. Meyer released a message to Jaguars fans through the team after the game and urged them to “hang in there with us.”

