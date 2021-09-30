1 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound in Dayton Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on I-75 northbound at Benchwood Road. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A person’s arm was injured. The crash is under investigation.

2 NEWS will update this story as we learn more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.