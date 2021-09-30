CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

1 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfiGu_0cChLYMl00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound in Dayton Thursday.

2 lanes on I-75 North in Vandalia closed after semi crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on I-75 northbound at Benchwood Road. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A person’s arm was injured. The crash is under investigation.

2 NEWS will update this story as we learn more information.

WDTN

Man arrested on murder charge for Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Springfield man in August. The City of Springfield said police arrested 23-year-old Marcellas Boulware on a murder charge in connection to the shooting death of 28-year-old Cailus Parks Jr. Parks was found dead from a gunshot wound in […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

1-year-old dies after dog attack, Akron police report

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are continuing to investigate after a 1-year-old died from a dog attack Sunday morning. Police reportedly arrived at the 300 block of West Moreland Street around 10:30 a.m. in response to a report a child had been mauled by a pit bull. A little girl, who police said had sustained critical injuries, was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
AKRON, OH
WDTN

2 paramedics promoted in Dayton Fire Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department promoted two Emergency Medical Technicians to the rank of Paramedic on Monday, October 4. According to a release by the Dayton Fire Department, paramedics Katlyn Ables and Benjamin Farmer were promoted in a ceremony held at Fire Department Headquarters. Ables is a Dayton native, the release said, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Spring Street bridge to close for construction

NEW PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County’s Spring Street will be closed beginning October 18 for the first phase of a bridge replacement project. According to a release by Preble County, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be replacing the superstructure, guard rail, and roadway approaching the Spring Street bridge that crosses over […]
NEW PARIS, OH
WDTN

Ohio theft victim forced to buy stolen items back from pawnshop

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — An Upper Arlington woman said she feels victimized twice after her jewelry was stolen and she had to pay more than $2,000 to get it back. It wasn’t ransom. It was a legal transaction under Ohio law. “I became friends with a person who was in my home, who I […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Springfield calls for comments on Derr Road project

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield is holding an information presentation concerning possible improvements to Derr Road from Home Road to Villa Road. According to a release by the city, this virtual event is intended to update residents about the project and allow for comments to be made while maintaining safety during the […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
