Dance fans rejoice: Spotify introduces DJ Mixes

Every month, Philip Sherburne listens to a whole lot of mixes so you only have to listen to the best ones. Though he appears with some frequency on The Lot Radio, Four Tet rarely posts recordings of his festival or club appearances, which makes this two-hour DJ set from August’s Lost Village festival all the more notable. Held in a forested, lakeside site that’s meant to resemble an actual derelict hamlet—complete with a downed airplane fuselage, abandoned cars for dancing on, and similarly fantastical touches—Lost Village goes all in on mystery, and Four Tet delivered a set tailored for the occasion. It’s full of swirling chords, dramatic buildups, and liberal use of reverb, and while Four Tet’s own tunes and those of his peers (Overmono’s “So U Kno,” Jamie xx’s “Idontknow”) establish the mix’s sparkling throughline, he doesn’t hesitate to throw in some surprising crowd-pleasers: Adam F’s drum’n’bass anthem “Circles,” a stretch of speed garage toward the conclusion, and even a sneaky remix of Sugababes’ “Overload.” For my money, the highlight is an extended blend of Basic Channel’s “Phylyps Trak II/II” with Burial’s “Archangel.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO