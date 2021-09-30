CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

What’s up with Jerron Cage, Tyleik Williams and Ohio State football’s dominant defensive tackles? Buckeye Bits

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s an ongoing competition in Ohio State football’s defensive line room. One that is currently rather lopsided. The Buckeyes have recorded 13 sacks this season, and 10 have been by defensive tackles. Two players lead that pack with three. Haskell Garrett is the first, with all three coming against Akron. That name shouldn’t surprise anyone since he’s a preseason All-American, captain and best player in the room. The other is Tyleik Williams, whose first sack sealing a 41-20 win over Tulsa and was part of the first 21 snaps of his college career. Then he added the two others against Akron in an extended role.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

How wide is the gap between Alabama and Ohio State football this season, really?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week Six of Clemson-Alabama Watch on the road to the College Football Playoff. Clemson is no longer relevant in this conversation, at least for this season. The Tigers have two losses and, to be frank, haven’t looked good in their wins. I was tempted to replace them with Georgia this season, but one bad season doesn’t kick someone out of the Big Three hierarchy. That’s enough words on Dabo Swinney’s program for this week.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Cleveland.com

Watch Kevin Stefanski’s post-game speech in the Browns locker room: ‘That’s how you win as a team, and I love watching it’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski spread plenty of praise around in his locker room speech after Sunday’s 14-7 victory over the Vikings. “Hey great team win,’' Stefanski said. “How about that defense? Held them to 255 yards, they were 5-of-16 on third down. Big takeaway (an interception by Greedy Williams), we were plus-1, nice job.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Cleveland.com

St. Edward new No. 1 in AP state football poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — St. Edward’s big rivalry victory Saturday against St. Ignatius, coupled with defending OHSAA Division I state champion Cincinnati St. Xavier’s first loss, has made the Eagles the state’s new No. 1-ranked team. St. Edward overtook St. Xavier for the top spot in this week’s Associated Press state...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy