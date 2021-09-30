What’s up with Jerron Cage, Tyleik Williams and Ohio State football’s dominant defensive tackles? Buckeye Bits

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s an ongoing competition in Ohio State football’s defensive line room. One that is currently rather lopsided. The Buckeyes have recorded 13 sacks this season, and 10 have been by defensive tackles. Two players lead that pack with three. Haskell Garrett is the first, with all three coming against Akron. That name shouldn’t surprise anyone since he’s a preseason All-American, captain and best player in the room. The other is Tyleik Williams, whose first sack sealing a 41-20 win over Tulsa and was part of the first 21 snaps of his college career. Then he added the two others against Akron in an extended role.