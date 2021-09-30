What to know about five-star QB Arch Manning and his football legend family

Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has been one of the most talked-about high school sports recruits in recent memory.

He is a five-star quarterback and the nation's No. 1 player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite.

Manning has a strong arm, quick release and is deadly accurate. But the touch he places on deep balls may be his greatest strength as a quarterback.

He's tall enough to scan defenses from the pocket without a problem — he's 6-foot-4 — and big enough to break tackles — he's also 215 pounds. Unlike his uncles, Manning can also make plays with his legs, as Newman will deploy running plays designed for him.

Through his first two games at Isidore Newman this season, Manning has thrown for 513 yards and six touchdowns. He's also accumulated 102 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Here's what you should know about the top prospect:

Who is Arch Manning's dad?

Manning's father is Cooper Manning , the elder brother to Peyton and Eli Manning and the oldest grandson of Archie Manning.

Cooper's football career was cut short after he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. Before then he was a wide receiver in high school at Isidore Newman, catching passes from Peyton. He was a wideout at Ole Miss before the injury prevented him from ever catching a pass for the Rebels.

Who is Arch Manning's family?

Arch Manning's uncles are former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. His grandfather is former NFL quarterback Archie Manning . Arch is Archie's oldest grandson.

Peyton is a newly inducted NFL Hall of Famer, two-time Super Bowl champion with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and a five-time MVP. Eli is also a two-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the New York Giants Ring of Honor.

Archie had a 13-year NFL career as a quarterback, spending the majority of his seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He also appeared in two Pro Bowls and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft.

What is Arch Manning's age?

Arch Manning is 16 and in the Class of 2023. He is a junior with one more season of high school football after this year.

Where will Arch Manning go to college?

Arch Manning has not committed to a school yet but has plenty of potential suitors.

Manning has offers from numerous schools, including Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Clemson and Texas.

He has made unofficial visits to all of those schools plus SMU, and on is scheduled to attend Alabama's matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday, Texas on Oct. 16 when they host Oklahoma State, Ole Miss' home game versus LSU (when Eli will have his number retired at the school) on Oct. 23 and Clemson's contest on Oct. 30 against Florida State. He also was at Georgia for its win over South Carolina two weekends ago.

As for his family, Archie, Cooper and Eli attended Ole Miss and Peyton went to Tennessee. His mother went to Virginia and his sister currently attends the school.

When will Arch Manning commit to a college?

The Athletic reported in June that he plans to commit to a school next spring.

