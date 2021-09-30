CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What to know about five-star QB Arch Manning and his football legend family

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has been one of the most talked-about high school sports recruits in recent memory.

He is a five-star quarterback and the nation's No. 1 player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite.

Manning has a strong arm, quick release and is deadly accurate. But the touch he places on deep balls may be his greatest strength as a quarterback.

He's tall enough to scan defenses from the pocket without a problem — he's 6-foot-4 — and big enough to break tackles — he's also 215 pounds. Unlike his uncles, Manning can also make plays with his legs, as Newman will deploy running plays designed for him.

Through his first two games at Isidore Newman this season, Manning has thrown for 513 yards and six touchdowns. He's also accumulated 102 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Here's what you should know about the top prospect:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUhDs_0cChL6yu00
Newman quarterback Arch Manning looks to pass during a game against Vandebilt Catholic in New Orleans on Sept. 17. Cory Naquin/Correspondent -- houmatoday/dailycomet

Who is Arch Manning's dad?

Manning's father is Cooper Manning , the elder brother to Peyton and Eli Manning and the oldest grandson of Archie Manning.

Cooper's football career was cut short after he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. Before then he was a wide receiver in high school at Isidore Newman, catching passes from Peyton. He was a wideout at Ole Miss before the injury prevented him from ever catching a pass for the Rebels.

ARCH MANNING: No. 1 football recruit Arch Manning such a big draw that road games seem like he's at home

ARCH MANNING: How Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton Manning, is dealing with the pressure of being No. 1

Who is Arch Manning's family?

Arch Manning's uncles are former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. His grandfather is former NFL quarterback Archie Manning . Arch is Archie's oldest grandson.

Peyton is a newly inducted NFL Hall of Famer, two-time Super Bowl champion with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and a five-time MVP. Eli is also a two-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the New York Giants Ring of Honor.

Archie had a 13-year NFL career as a quarterback, spending the majority of his seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He also appeared in two Pro Bowls and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft.

What is Arch Manning's age?

Arch Manning is 16 and in the Class of 2023. He is a junior with one more season of high school football after this year.

ARCH MANNING: What Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning said about Arch Manning — the family's latest star QB

ARCH MANNING: Here are seven potential college destinations for 5-star QB Arch Manning

Where will Arch Manning go to college?

Arch Manning has not committed to a school yet but has plenty of potential suitors.

Manning has offers from numerous schools, including Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Clemson and Texas.

He has made unofficial visits to all of those schools plus SMU, and on is scheduled to attend Alabama's matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday, Texas on Oct. 16 when they host Oklahoma State, Ole Miss' home game versus LSU (when Eli will have his number retired at the school) on Oct. 23 and Clemson's contest on Oct. 30 against Florida State. He also was at Georgia for its win over South Carolina two weekends ago.

As for his family, Archie, Cooper and Eli attended Ole Miss and Peyton went to Tennessee. His mother went to Virginia and his sister currently attends the school.

ARCH MANNING: What Arch Manning, nation's top 2023 prospect, said about recruiting visits after season-opening win

When will Arch Manning commit to a college?

The Athletic reported in June that he plans to commit to a school next spring.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What to know about five-star QB Arch Manning and his football legend family

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
FanSided

Peyton Manning takes a shot at Tom Brady during broadcast

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady don’t pass up an opportunity for a joke. In the middle of the the first broadcast of Monday night football this year between the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, which ended with an overtime win for the former, Peyton Manning took no time at all to throw a dig at his once-rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
NFL
mediaite.com

Peyton and Eli Manning Were Hysterical After Profanity Blunder During ESPN Monday Night Football Broadcast

After years of courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, ESPN finally landed the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Manning headlined a secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Disney-owned sports brand on ESPN2, signing on to provide commentary for 10 games this season. Not only did ESPN catch their white whale for Monday Night Football, but he brought his brother Eli Manning and a cast of friends too.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Eli Manning continues jokes about Peyton Manning forehead

In the first broadcast of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, the Manning brothers continued to crack jokes about each other. After a segment where Peyton wore a helmet, Eli didn’t miss a chance to make fun of his brother for sweating afterwards. Eli and Peyton Manning full of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Cooper Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#247sports Composite#Vandebilt Catholic#Ole Miss#Rebels#Nfl Hall Of Famer
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Telling Comment On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was awfully impressive in the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener on Monday night, completing 21-of-26 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns. While covering the Cowboy-Eagles game for ESPN’s alternate broadcast, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the season that Prescott is putting together. Manning made it known that he believes Prescott belongs in the MVP conversation through the first three weeks of the season.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Peyton Manning reveals Arch Manning is going to … West Virginia?!

Peyton Manning knows exactly where his nephew Arch Manning will play his college football. When it comes to Arch Manning‘s college football recruitment, his uncle Peyton Manning knows precisely where his five-star nephew will be playing on future fall Saturdays. During Week 2’s Monday Night Football ManningCast, Mannings’ former Indianapolis...
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Reveals How He Actually Felt About Tom Brady’s Patriots Back When He Was Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the football “G.O.A.T.” but if anyone else has a claim to that title — it’s Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning made his long-awaited NFL Hall of Fame induction earlier this year as a first-ballot inductee. largely considered one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a football. After a hugely successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, the Indianapolis Colts made Peyton Manning the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He would go on to have a storied career, winning Super Bowls with the Colts and the Denver Broncos. Manning holds a plethora of NFL records achieved through his 18 seasons in the NFL. He takes a backseat to no one but his and Brady’s careers will be forever linked.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

261K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy