POTUS

Donald Trump loses nondisclosure agreement battle with Omarosa

By Seth Lemon
 5 days ago

A New York arbitrator ruled this week that former President Donald Trump cannot enforce a nondisclosure agreement with ex-White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
Trump loses case meant to silence former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman

A New York arbitrator has rejected former president Donald Trump’s claim that Omarosa Manigault Newman — a former contestant on “The Apprentice” and presidential aide — violated a nondisclosure agreement by writing a tell-all book about Trump. The arbitrator declared the agreement was invalid because it was too vague to...
Trump loses case against Omarosa Manigault Newman, who wrote tell-all White House book

A New York arbitrator ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump's nondisclosure agreement with his ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is "unenforceable." The arbitrator, T. Andrew Brown, said in the ruling that the terms of the nondisclosure agreement were "highly problematic" because it did not adhere to typical legal standards, describing it as "vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable."
Ex-White House press secretary warns Trump 'will be about revenge' if reelected

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is warning that, if former President Donald Trump is reelected to a second term, “he will be about revenge.”. Grisham, the author of the forthcoming book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” has alleged that Trump and his aides fostered a culture of lying during their time in the White House.
Donald Trump
Stephanie Grisham admits the Trump administration was dishonest

Working for Donald Trump warps your sense of reality, degrades your self-respect and wrecks your future. It also puts a fresh spin on what passes for professional achievement. For proof of that last consideration, consider how former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham looks back on her actions of Jan. 6, 2021. “One thing I’m proud of that day was that I was the first to resign over the siege on the Capitol,” writes Grisham in her new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.” “And perhaps news of my departure emboldened others, or so I’d like to think. Shortly after news of my resignation leaked out, others resigned. Then Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao quit — a big deal, since she was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife. Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Then another. Then another.”
Donald Trump sues NY Times, his niece for uncovered tax documents

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday against his niece Mary Trump and the New York Times stemming from explosive news articles about the former president’s taxes and finances. Trump is seeking no less than $100 million in damages, accusing Mary of breaking a non-disclosure agreement by leaking his personal tax...
Donald Trump slams 'not funny' late-night TV, reminisces about appearance on Jimmy Fallon

Former President Donald Trump discussed the border wall, "fake news," and the state of late-night TV in an exclusive interview Friday on "Gutfeld!" Trump noted that it took two and a half years for his administration to start building the border wall, but that his border policies slowed the inflow of both illegal immigrants and substances like Fentanyl across the southern border.
What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
