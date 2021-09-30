CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The FTC moves toward a command economy

By Mark Jamison
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vh31q_0cChL4DS00

F ederal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan released a memo on September 22 outlining her vision and priorities for the agency. The memo provides a roadmap for the agency to play a central role in the Joe Biden administration’s plan to centrally command the American economy, a strategy articulated in his July executive order and reflected in major Democrat-led legislation moving through Congress.

Government-driven economies rarely go very far and often result in greater economic disparities. So expect to see regulations that crush many Americans’ dreams of starting successful businesses, working for world-leading tech companies, or simply using the best tech services the world can offer.

FTC Chair Lina Khan testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 21, 2021, via Reuters

Holding command over an economy is apparently an unquestioned dream for the political left, including some in the Biden administration. As The Economist explained in a recent article — reviewed by AEI’s Claude Barfield here and here — members of the “illiberal left” seek to impose the economic and social outcomes they deem just and want control of businesses because they distrust “rigged” marketplaces for products and ideas. By extension, the illiberal left also seeks to control Big Tech because its platforms are major marketplaces for e-commerce and communications.

If the memo’s roadmap is followed, there isn’t much in the US economy that the FTC won’t oversee. Khan’s vision is for an agency that prescribes outcomes and processes for the economy. Her memo says the agency will deliver “a fair and thriving economy” for “consumers, workers, and honest businesses.” By this, she means the FTC will make businesses smaller and shape “the distribution of power and opportunities across our economy.”

This sounds like a Brandeisian vision , but the rationale is different. Luis Brandeis believed large businesses were illegitimate because they were inherently inefficient. Khan’s memo allows that businesses may succeed on their merits but views success as corrupting because it “enable[s] unlawful conduct,” creates “supply chain fragility,” and generates “power asymmetries” that “harm workers and independent businesses,” making them and others “unable to negotiate freely.”

How will the FTC achieve these desired outcomes? Expect the agency to closely supervise a host of business practices, declaring some to be “unfair” and “targeting” them “before they become widely adopted.” The agency will be proactive in “anticipating problems” and will “tackle [them] at their inception,” focusing its “resources on the most significant actors.” Business success will be viewed with suspicion and discouraged.

Khan’s memo also describes an intention to engage in ex ante regulation, which is how sector regulators direct regulated companies’ conduct. Conversely, competition authorities like the FTC typically engage in ex post regulation , which addresses problems as they arise. Ex post regulation is appropriate for competition authorities partly because whether conduct is procompetitive or anticompetitive depends on context. The “ rule of reason ” is typically invoked to make this determination, meaning actions are judged relative to their circumstances. However, the FTC recently discarded its 2015 commitment to rule of reason.

Indicating a move toward ex ante regulation, the memo characterizes the FTC’s past enforcement strategy as “whack-a-mole,” since it addressed anticompetitive conduct as it arose. Going forward, Khan wants to address “structural incentives that enable unlawful conduct — be it certain conflicts of interest, business models, or structural dominance.” This means the FTC will pass judgement on which product lines a business offers and on corporate structure and governance. As former FTC Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen explained , such a move will have damaging consequences: In using ex ante regulation, the FTC would oversimplify complex and rapidly changing business situations, in effect dismembering businesses so they conform to regulations rather than bend to customer needs.

On the bright side, the memo values helping traditionally marginalized groups. I heartily agree with this aim, having spent years working with developing countries on their regulatory systems. But Khan gets the diagnoses and prescriptions wrong. She wrongly believes people struggle economically because of a lack of regulations propping marginalized individuals up or holding others back. In reality, economic liberty protected by rule of law is the best system for enabling people to escape unfavorable circumstances.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

The coin that could avert a federal debt default

An increasingly vocal chorus of commentators is saying that the U.S. Treasury should #MintTheCoin — issue a small platinum token, give it a face value of $1 trillion, and deposit it at the Federal Reserve. Why it matters: The gambit, if successful, would prevent the potentially catastrophic debt default that,...
U.S. POLITICS
protocol.com

The FTC's next privacy move is a dangerous game years in the making

After many years of "concerns" and false starts, the FTC appears poised to tell tech companies what they must do — and stop doing — to protect consumer privacy. Crafting actual privacy rules is an ambitious undertaking that has eluded Congress for more than a decade. But the FTC, under new chair Lina Khan, seems ready to regulate most of the digital services industry and a good chunk of the "offline" world to boot. If history's any guide, any move is sure to spur furious pushback that could endanger even the FTC's basic powers.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
mediapost.com

FTC's Slaughter Blasts 'Fundamental Unfairness' Of 'Data Economy'

The Federal Trade Commission may consider restricting so-called “surveillance advertising” by requiring companies to limit the amount of data they collect about consumers, Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter suggested Friday. “A minimization framework would not outright ban surveillance advertising, but it would effectively disable it,” she said at a speech delivered...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#F Ederal Trade Commission#Democrat#Americans#Senate Commerce#Science#Transportation Committee#Capitol Hill#Reuters Holding#Aei#Big Tech#Brandeisian
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Can Rising Unemployment Claims Connect To More Payments?

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue plan into effect on Thursday, March 11, 2020, about seven months ago. The bill has provided a variety of economic benefits to struggling Americans, including the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, the Child Tax Credit as monthly payments to parents with eligible co-dependents, stimulus checks for struggling homeowners, and the emergency rental assistance program for struggling renters.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?

After narrowly avoiding a shutdown of the US government, President Joe Biden's Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition face an even more high-stakes task: forging an agreement to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default. They need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, and the opposition has made clear it will not help them raise the debt limit.
U.S. POLITICS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No, a government shutdown will not stop or delay Social Security payments

Just hours before the Oct. 1 shutdown deadline, President Biden signed a bill passed by Congress that funds the federal government through Dec. 3. Every year, Congress must pass and the president must sign a budget bill for the next fiscal year to appropriate funding for agencies and programs that rely on annual funding. When Congress and the president fail to pass and sign a new budget before the start of the next fiscal year, which begins in October, the government enters a “shutdown” in which everything without funding can no longer operate.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
Newsweek

Democrats Urged to Drop Plan to Make Banks Give Customer Data to IRS

A group of Republican senators has urged Democrats to drop a proposal that would force banks to report data on account inflows and outflows to the Internal Revenue Service. Every Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee has called on Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to abandon the idea, in a letter signed by 25 senators led by John Thune of South Dakota, Mike Crapo of Idaho and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Where Do Efforts on a Fourth Stimulus Check Stand?

Demand for another check is high, but will it happen?. A Change.org petition requesting an ongoing $2,000 monthly stimulus check is drawing ever closer to 3 million signatures. And it's not just the public that supports ongoing stimulus payments, as a group of influential lawmakers on the left sent a letter this summer to President Joe Biden encouraging him to include ongoing monthly payments in his signature infrastructure plan.
U.S. POLITICS
WPMI

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn’t like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that’s a big change from the current 10,000 threshold. Tuberville is trying...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

The wacky plan to pay off US national debt with a $1 trillion coin

It is October 17, 2021, and the US is just hours away from a historic and highly damaging default on its debt. The scenario could be from the pages of a financial thriller: money in the world's largest economy is at risk of running dry in just over two weeks. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US will hit its $28.4 trillion debt limit on October 18 unless a temporary funding solution is found by Congress.
U.S. POLITICS
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Moving beyond the pandemic to build an ‘endemic’ economy

A pandemic, by its nature, is chaotic and unpredictable. Over the past 18 months, “unprecedented” has become the norm. Employers and employees were left wondering week after week if they would stay open, close, hire, lay off or even survive. But as we look to move from economic recovery to...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy