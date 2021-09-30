Greek prime minister: No intention of arms race with Turkey

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO