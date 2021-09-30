Banker's Row office in Palm Beach sells for $37.82M

When it comes to helping people and communities become healthy, there can be many challenges, including homelessness, food insecurity or widespread unemployment. “Health is powerfully influenced by where people live, learn, work, and play,” according to a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation study of improving community health by strengthening community investment. “In communities with deeply entrenched poverty, lack of safe places to play or exercise, access to nutritious food, housing stability and safety issues affect stress levels, life expectancy and incidence of chronic disease.”
