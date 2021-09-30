CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters Vertically, Remains Open in All Directions

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FRA:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200-meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased to...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading 417.92 g/t Ag Eq and 0.60 Meters Returning 822.30 g/t Ag Eq.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce additional results from underground diamond drilling of the 1,200 meter underground drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico, see Figure 1. Figure 1- Longitudinal View...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Electric Royalties to Attend Upcoming Mines and Money 5@5 Event and Retains Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will also be presenting at the Mines and Money '5@5' on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Mines and Money '5@5' connects the global mining investment community with virtual networking events held every Thursday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
albuquerqueexpress.com

Eagle Plains Announces Drill Results From 100% Owned Donna Project, South-Central British Columbia

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ('Eagle Plains') has received analytical results from the 12-hole, 1152m (3,779') drill program completed in June/July on EPL's 100%-owned Donna property located 15km east of Cherryville, BC (the 'Property'). The 2021 program was a continuation of work which was suspended in early October, 2020 due to early onset of winter conditions, and tested for gold and silver mineralization associated with a prominent gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly delineated at the Gossan Zone and the first-ever drilling in the area of the historical Morgan Mine workings.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Predictmedix Secures Strategic Partnership with Entertainment Bay India LLP, a Tier-1 Indian Event Production Company

Safe Entry Stations to Address the Significant Live Event Market in India. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ('Predictmedix' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has secured a new strategic partnership with Entertainment Bay, India LLP, one of the largest event production companies in India, for the deployment of Safe Entry Stations at its client events.
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

After Saving Over $609K, New Braunfels Utilities Executes Long Term Contract for Leak Detection and Analysis Using ASTERRA Technology by Utilis

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / After eight years of planning, New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) found its most efficient process of detecting water leaks, using ASTERRA's Recover leak detection and analysis technology by Utilis. NBU recently signed its fourth contract with Utilis, this time including an option to extend the contract for four additional years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pacton Appoints VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that it has appointed senior geologist, Karly Oliver, P.Geo., as Vice President Exploration. Ms. Oliver is a professional geologist with more than a decade of experience in the exploration and mining industry. She is a current director of Pacton Gold and has an in-depth understanding of the Red Lake region.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ('Cadillac' or the 'Company') (TSXV:CDC) announces that, after close of market on October 4, the Company received a failure-to-file cease trade order ('FFCTO'). The cease trade order was issued by the Ontario Securities Commission ('OSC'), the Company's principal regular, as a result of Cadillac's delay in filing the following annual disclosure requirement:
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Grand Havana Coffee(R) and Grand Havana Cafe(TM) Will Exhibit at 2021 NACS Show

Grand Havana™ Will Showcase the New Grand Havana Cafe™ Casual Fast Concept to Convenience and Fuel Retail Industry Buyers. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Grand Havana Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV) (the 'Company'), today announced that its subsidiaries, GH Hospitality owners of Grand Havana Cafe, will be exhibitors at the 2021 NACS Show on October 6-8, 2021, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. The Grand Havana Cafe™ booth will be featuring the brand's new Grand Havana Coffee shops®.
FOOD & DRINKS

