Love Pharma, Inc., Formerly Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., Announces Name Change, Consolidation, and Acquisition of Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Love Pharma Inc. (CSE:LUV) (the 'Company') announces that it has changed its name, has completed the arms-length acquisition of all of the shares of private BC-based Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Kick'), and has affected a two for one consolidation. The Company has issued 183,067,857 common shares, at a deemed value of $0.10 per share, to the shareholders of Kick. In concurrent transactions, the Company issued 20,000,000 shares to the shareholders of 1288339 BC Ltd at a deemed price of $0.10 and issued 3,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 to Callitas Health, Inc., pursuant to certain product license agreements.

IN THIS ARTICLE
