Empress Royalty Increases Gold Stream on Sierra Antapite Mine and Seeks New Debt Provider

CORK, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ('Bullet' or the 'Company'), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that although the Company has been formally acquired by and merged with Britannia Mining, Inc. ('Britannia') (the 'Britannia-Bullet Merger'), and Britannia has completed the necessary state filings to change Britannia's name to Bullet Blockchain, Inc., Britannia continues to work through the process of effectuating the reverse split and formalizing the name change so that the Britannia-Bullet Merger is officially reflected in Britannia's common stock with the OTC Markets Group, Inc ('OTC Markets').

