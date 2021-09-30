CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Empress Royalty Increases Gold Stream on Sierra Antapite Mine and Seeks New Debt Provider

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress Royalty' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it is funding an additional payment of US$2.5M gold stream agreement (the 'Stream') on the Sierra Antapite producing gold mine in Peru. 'The result of increasing the stream...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pacton Appoints VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that it has appointed senior geologist, Karly Oliver, P.Geo., as Vice President Exploration. Ms. Oliver is a professional geologist with more than a decade of experience in the exploration and mining industry. She is a current director of Pacton Gold and has an in-depth understanding of the Red Lake region.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc. Experiencing Strong Customer Demand and Revenue Growth

The Galley Now Approaching Profitability as it Continues to onboard New Customers looking to bring Cannabis Infused Products into the California Market. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its portfolio company QVI Inc. doing business as the 'The Galley', is experiencing strong customer demand and increasing revenue growth as it approaches profitability. As previously announced, FinCanna has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Electric Royalties to Attend Upcoming Mines and Money 5@5 Event and Retains Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will also be presenting at the Mines and Money '5@5' on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Mines and Money '5@5' connects the global mining investment community with virtual networking events held every Thursday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mine#Mining Equipment#Empress Royalty Corp#Empr#Company
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ('Cadillac' or the 'Company') (TSXV:CDC) announces that, after close of market on October 4, the Company received a failure-to-file cease trade order ('FFCTO'). The cease trade order was issued by the Ontario Securities Commission ('OSC'), the Company's principal regular, as a result of Cadillac's delay in filing the following annual disclosure requirement:
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Black Bird Biotech Retires Three Separate Convertible Notes with Cash Repayments

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has repaid approximately $225,000 in remaining indebtedness under three separate convertible notes with cash payments. BBBT's move served to protect shareholders from a potentially significant market overhang attributable to below-market conversion rates.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marketing Worldwide Corporation Provides Shareholder Update

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), "the Company", is pleased to update our shareholders on recent corporate activities. On October 4th, 2021, Marketing Worldwide achieved a ‘Pink Current' designation from OTC Markets, putting the company back into compliance with its reporting standards....
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Place
Vancouver, CA
mining.com

New underground mine to extend life of Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex

The Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex in Mali continues to replace the ore depleted by mining, Barrick chief executive Mark Bristow told reporters on Saturday. Speaking at a media briefing, Bristow said Loulo-Gounkoto was on track to meet its annual production guidance, with its new underground mine at Gounkoto — the complex’s third underground operation — ramping up production. Through successful exploration, it is on track to increase mineral reserves net of depletion for the third successive year and promising results from the Yalea Ridge and Gounkoto-Faraba targets reaffirm the potential for further life-of-mine extensions.
METAL MINING
mining-technology.com

Evolution Mining secures regulatory approval for Cowal gold mine

Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operations (CGO) has secured approval from the regulatory authorities of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia to develop a $275.6m (A$380m) underground gold mining project. The approval from the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) will extend the permitted mine life of the operation...
METAL MINING
etftrends.com

Consolidation Reappears in Gold Mining Industry

Gold mining equities are scuffling this year, but some industry consolidation could spark the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the oldest and largest exchange traded fund dedicated to gold miners stocks. On Tuesday, Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake Gold agreed to a merger. Heading into the day, Kirkland...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining

CORK, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ('Bullet' or the 'Company'), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that although the Company has been formally acquired by and merged with Britannia Mining, Inc. ('Britannia') (the 'Britannia-Bullet Merger'), and Britannia has completed the necessary state filings to change Britannia's name to Bullet Blockchain, Inc., Britannia continues to work through the process of effectuating the reverse split and formalizing the name change so that the Britannia-Bullet Merger is officially reflected in Britannia's common stock with the OTC Markets Group, Inc ('OTC Markets').
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Canadian mining company seeking to revive mines in southeast Alaska

Canadian mining company Millrock Resources has been scouting for precious metals on Chichagof Island in southeast Alaska. The Alaskan mines produced precious metals in the early 20th Century, with some exploration resuming in the 1980s. Millrock has partnered with another company, which has allowed it to take soil samples on...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Predictmedix Secures Strategic Partnership with Entertainment Bay India LLP, a Tier-1 Indian Event Production Company

Safe Entry Stations to Address the Significant Live Event Market in India. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ('Predictmedix' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has secured a new strategic partnership with Entertainment Bay, India LLP, one of the largest event production companies in India, for the deployment of Safe Entry Stations at its client events.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Affluence Corporation Announces Entry into $7.6 Billion Biomedical Waste Market Through Acquisition of Saamarthya

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Smart Cities, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the company has signed a 'Letter of Intent' to acquire Saamarthya Management Consultancy P Ltd, India enabling entry into the exploding $7.6 Billion Biomedical space with an innovative IoT solution. Saamarthya is a premier organization operating as an accelerator supporting multiple start-ups and owns the intellectual property rights or exclusive distribution rights to multiple businesses that have developed leading edge technologies in the IoT space. This acquisition enhances Affluence's commitment to building a world class IoT and 5G company.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Healixa Signs Supply Partnership With Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. For Global Aquaduct(R) Solar Components

The component parts alone for Global Aquaduct® represent a potential $90,000,000 addressable market opportunity for Solar Integrated Roofing. NEW YORK, NY AND EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Healixa, Inc. (OTC PINK:EMOR) ('Healixa', or the 'EMOR'), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, and Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC) ('SIRC' or 'Solar Integrated'), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, have signed a strategic component supply agreement Letter of Intent ('LOI') whereby Solar Integrated will supply solar panels and components for the Global Aquaduct® device utilizing Healixa's Atmospheric Water Harvesting® ('AWH™') with an expected near-term potential addressable opportunity to SIRC of $90 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Basanite, Inc to Present at the Fall Harvest Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Conference

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ('Basanite' or the 'Company'), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, announced that Simon Kay, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5th - 8th, 2021.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy