Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods launch in-person sports betting today

Legalized sports betting officially begins at Connecticut's two casinos today.

Mohegan Sun will have four live betting windows as well as 50 self-service betting terminals.

The casino and resort will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Foxwoods is allowing sports bets to be placed at the temporary DraftKings Sportsbook in the Rainmaker Casino.

Betting kiosks will also be located throughout the resort.

Foxwoods will kick-off their event at 10:30 a.m.