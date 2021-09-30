Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods launch in-person sports betting today
Legalized sports betting officially begins at Connecticut's two casinos today.
Mohegan Sun will have four live betting windows as well as 50 self-service betting terminals.
The casino and resort will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
Foxwoods is allowing sports bets to be placed at the temporary DraftKings Sportsbook in the Rainmaker Casino.
Betting kiosks will also be located throughout the resort.
Foxwoods will kick-off their event at 10:30 a.m.
