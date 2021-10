pedestrian crash A pedestrian was hit by a car overnight in the Medical District. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital overnight after being hit by a vehicle in the Medical District.

Memphis Fire officials said a pedestrian was struck in the 600 block of Madison Avenue late Wednesday night.

The victim was rushed to Regional One.

No information has been released on their condition.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.