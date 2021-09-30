Defense dominates the top of updated 2022 NFL Draft big board

2022 NFL Draft big boards are starting to take shape. Here’s why Matt Miller goes heavy on defense in his top player rankings. The start of the college football season has shown us a few things. For starters, top quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell seem to be slipping on draft boards due to average-to-poor performances this season, and there aren’t a lot of first-round-worthy receivers in the nation right now who are eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft.