How Omega Psi Phi Helped Change Rutgers University
When the Tau Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity was founded at Rutgers University in 1971, it was a turning point for the University in more ways than one. The 17 brothers who founded that chapter also brought to their campus what has become an important component of the college experience for many Black students. Tau Zeta made the Ques the first Black Greek-letter organization at Rutgers. But their presence didn’t just pave the way for the Divine Nine, they effectively made the school’s Camden campus a safer and more inviting space for Black students in general.www.blackenterprise.com
