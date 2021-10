The Nintendo Switch OLED is still over a week away from release, but some lucky YouTubers had the chance to take the updated model for a spin ahead of time. A video was shared by Nintendo Prime, which features a side-by-side comparison between the system's base model, and the new version of the hardware. The video contains little in the way of new details about the OLED, but it does give viewers an idea of just how drastic the improvement in screen quality is from the current model. For those on the fence about picking one up, it might be a help!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO