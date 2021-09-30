CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs: Buckhead City hearings set; business license renewals; Dogwood Festival in ‘financial straits’

By Collin Kelley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGblj_0cChI6nr00 Buckhead cityhood will be the subject of hearings convened during a special session of the Georgia General Assembly called by Gov. Brian Kemp to redraw congressional districts. The session is expected to commence Nov. 3 and run for three weeks. Hearings are a prerequisite to action by the Georgia legislature to present the matter of cityhood to Buckhead voters in a referendum. The hearings were announced at a press conference on Sept. 29 by Sen. Brandon Beach, author of a bill that would put Buckhead City on the November 2022 ballot

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has reissued an administrative order suspending late fees related to business license renewals through the end of October. The order directs the city’s chief financial officer to refrain from taking any action to issue citations or to otherwise impose penalties against any individual or business entity subject to taxation in accordance with Chapter 30, Article III for delinquency on any unpaid tax following the April 1, 2020 deadline through Oct. 31, 2021.  To apply, renew and pay business licenses,  access the ATLCORE Business Licensing and Permitting portal at this link .

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is appealing to art lovers for donations after finding itself in “financial straits.” The festival was postponed twice during 2020 and once in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned last month as a much smaller event. “Expenses were high as the festival honored financial commitments, but revenues diminished to the point that the nonprofit festival, with an eight-decade history in Atlanta, is on the verge of becoming history itself,” a press released said. Sponsorships, which provide almost 50% of the festival’s budget, declined significantly due to the perceived uncertainty and safety issues surrounding festival events. “Unlike Atlanta Jazz Festival, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival does not receive any taxpayer money for support, and we must survive on our own efforts,” said Brian Hill, Atlanta Dogwood Festival executive director. Donations in any amount can be made on the website at www.dogwood.org .

Brian Kemp
Atlanta Intown covers Atlanta's most dynamic and influential neighborhoods including Morningside, Virginia-Highland, Ansley Park, Midtown, Inman Park, Candler Park, Druid Hills and more.

