Schumer announces agreement to prevent government shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that lawmakers “do not have the luxury of waiting” to suspend the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay off U.S. bills, aiming to pass crucial legislation before week's end.Oct. 18, two weeks away, is the date, that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the government will exhaust its cash reserves, an event she says would likely trigger a financial crisis and economic recession. But it would be unwise to come anywhere close, the Democratic Senate leader said.“The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO