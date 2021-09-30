CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Schumer announces agreement to prevent government shutdown

By John Nolen, Melissa Quinn
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday night that an agreement to keep the government funded and prevent a government shutdown has been reached. "We have an agreement on the C.R. — the continuing resolution — to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," he said on the Senate floor. The majority leader said he hopes to hold a vote on final passage by midday — hours before government funding would have run out, at midnight Thursday.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Independent

Schumer pushes debt action this week; GOP says go it alone

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that lawmakers “do not have the luxury of waiting” to suspend the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay off U.S. bills, aiming to pass crucial legislation before week's end.Oct. 18, two weeks away, is the date, that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the government will exhaust its cash reserves, an event she says would likely trigger a financial crisis and economic recession. But it would be unwise to come anywhere close, the Democratic Senate leader said.“The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Trump predicts AOC vs. Schumer primary as Democrats halt budget bills

Former President Trump teased Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could run for his seat. He also gloated over Congressional Dems’ budget disarray in the same Friday email to supporters. “Next up, AOC running against Chuck Schumer for his US Senate Seat!” Trump reveled late Friday after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Shutdown#Afghan#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Arizona Mirror

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS, AZ
Axios

House Democrats pass bill to suspend debt limit

House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill, 219-212, to suspend the debt limit through December 2022, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. Why it matters: Democrats are trying to exhaust all options in order to pass the debt limit on the floor without forcing it to go through the partisan budget reconciliation process, but Republicans continue to obstruct that effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No, a government shutdown will not stop or delay Social Security payments

Just hours before the Oct. 1 shutdown deadline, President Biden signed a bill passed by Congress that funds the federal government through Dec. 3. Every year, Congress must pass and the president must sign a budget bill for the next fiscal year to appropriate funding for agencies and programs that rely on annual funding. When Congress and the president fail to pass and sign a new budget before the start of the next fiscal year, which begins in October, the government enters a “shutdown” in which everything without funding can no longer operate.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy